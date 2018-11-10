Sam Kerr earns first Scotland call-up after Lisa Evans withdraws

International friendly: Scotland v United States Venue: Simple Digital Arena, Paisley Date: Tuesday, 13 November Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba, listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online

Glasgow City midfielder Sam Kerr has been called up to the Scotland squad for the first time before next week's friendly with United States.

Kerr, 19, replaces Arsenal's Lisa Evans, who became the second player to pull out, along with club team-mate Emma Mitchell.

Shelley Kerr's Scots will take on the world champions in Paisley on Tuesday.

Both sides will feature at next year's Women's World Cup and it will be a first appearance for Scotland.

Kerr has featured for Scotland at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-19 levels.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Hibernian), Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo GIK).

Defenders: Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City), Jenny Beattie (Manchester City), Frankie Brown (Bristol City), Rachel Corsie (Canberra United on loan from Utah Royals), Nicola Docherty (Glasgow City), Joelle Murray (Hibernian), Kirsty Smith (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Lizzie Arnot (Manchester United), Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City), Sam Kerr (Glasgow City), Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City), Jo Love (Glasgow City), Christie Murray (Liverpool), Caroline Weir (Manchester City).

Forwards: Fiona Brown (FC Rosengard), Lana Clelland (ACF Fiorentina), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Claire Emslie (Manchester City), Zoe Ness (Durham United), Jane Ross (West Ham United).