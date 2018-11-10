Scotland: Charlie Mulgrew, Kevin McDonald and Stephen O'Donnell ruled out

Stephen O'Donnell has won six caps for Scotland

Charlie Mulgrew, Kevin McDonald and Stephen O'Donnell will miss Scotland's Nations League double-header with Albania and Israel through injury.

Right-back O'Donnell, who has accumulated six caps since making his debut in May, missed Kilmarnock's 1-0 win over Hearts.

Centre-half Mulgrew missed Blackburn City's 1-1 draw with Rotherham United.

Meanwhile, midfielder McDonald has been ruled out of Fulham's Sunday meeting with Liverpool with a hamstring injury.

The absences leave McLeish with only five defenders in a squad now whittled down to 20.

Three of those are left-backs, although Graeme Shinnie plays more regularly in midfield for Aberdeen and Kieran Tierney has played centre-back for Celtic and the national team.

The two others are Aberdeen's central defensive partnership of Scott McKenna and the uncapped Michael Devlin.

Callum Paterson could deputise for O'Donnell at right-back but has been in goalscoring form for Cardiff City in an attacking role.

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke said of O'Donnell: "Stephen is injured.

"He got a hamstring injury in training through the week and I would say 99.9% out for Scotland."

However, Kilmarnock goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald will join the squad despite also being absent from the win over the Scottish Premiership leaders.

MacDonald had replaced the injured Jon McLaughlin in McLeish's squad.

Scotland trail Israel by three points in Nations League C, Group 1 going into their final two group fixtures.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Celtic), Jamie MacDonald (Kilmarnock), Allan McGregor (Rangers).

Defenders: Michael Devlin (Aberdeen), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Gary Mackay-Steven (Aberdeen), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).

Forwards: Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday), Oliver McBurnie (Swansea City), Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).