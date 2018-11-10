Morecambe: Rod Taylor & Graham Howse named co-chairmen of League Two club

Morecambe are in their 12th season as an English Football League club

Rod Taylor and Graham Howse have been confirmed as co-chairmen of Morecambe.

Peter McGuigan stepped down as chairman and director on 1 November, six months after London-based Bond Group Investments completed their takeover.

"We have a golden opportunity to create some momentum and really drive the club forward on a number of fronts," said Taylor.

Morecambe's owners said Taylor and Howse have "shown years of commitment and dedication" to the League Two club.

Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring added: "As a team they provide us with an invaluable, complementary skill-set which will, with strong leadership and our full support, move the club forward to reach its true potential."