Morecambe: Rod Taylor & Graham Howse named co-chairmen of League Two club
Rod Taylor and Graham Howse have been confirmed as co-chairmen of Morecambe.
Peter McGuigan stepped down as chairman and director on 1 November, six months after London-based Bond Group Investments completed their takeover.
"We have a golden opportunity to create some momentum and really drive the club forward on a number of fronts," said Taylor.
Morecambe's owners said Taylor and Howse have "shown years of commitment and dedication" to the League Two club.
Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring added: "As a team they provide us with an invaluable, complementary skill-set which will, with strong leadership and our full support, move the club forward to reach its true potential."