Edinburgh City return to League Two summit as Peterhead stumble

Blair Henderson's double takes him to 11 goals for the season

Edinburgh City are back as League Two leaders after a 2-1 win as new Albion Rovers manager Kevin Harper watched the bottom side from the sidelines.

The capital side are two points in front thanks to Peterhead's 2-0 defeat away to Queen's Park.

Third-top Clyde slipped up with a 1-1 draw at home to Stirling Albion while fourth-placed Annan Athletic lost 2-0 at home to Cowdenbeath.

Berwick Rangers won 4-2 away to Elgin City.

Former Hibernian and Dunfermline Athletic striker Harper decided not to take charge until after Saturday's fixture but was present as the Coatbridge side lost to two Blair Henderson goals.

Henderson headed in a 14th-minute free-kick only for recent Rovers signing Gerard Escuriola to level with a long-range effort in first-half stoppage time.

However, Henderson struck a winner with 14 minutes remaining - the striker's 11th of the season.

City had been dislodged from the top last weekend by a Peterhead side who had won six consecutive games.

However, Jim McInally's side fell foul of a brace from Ciaran Summers as 10-man Queen's Park extended their own unbeaten streak to a fourth game.

Summers scored in each half; first driving a free-kick into the bottom corner and then drifting a cross over Greg Fleming in the visiting goal.

Dom McLaren was sent off at the death but the Spiders held on.

Danny Lennon's Clyde stumbled again, but it would have been worse for the Bully Wee if Dylan Cogill had not rammed home a second-half stoppage-time equaliser.

Daniel Jardine had put Stirling on track for back-to-back wins.

Cowdenbeath denied Annan the chance to go four games unbeaten as Kris Renton and Josh Skelly scored for the visitors at Galabank.

Paul Willis shared the goal-scoring duties with a trialist as Berwick ended a six-game losing run by winning in Elgin.

Willis tucked home following a fast break, with the trialist heading one in to give the Borderers a two-goal half-time lead.

Jon-Paul McGovern halved the deficit, but another trialist contribution put Berwick clear again, with Darryl McHardy smashing a late consolation down the middle for Elgin.