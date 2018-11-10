FA Cup: Stockport County & Maidstone United cause first-round shocks

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Maidstone United 2-1 Macclesfield Town highlights

Non-league sides Stockport County and Maidstone knocked out EFL opposition in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.

National League North side Stockport came back from a goal down to defeat League Two Yeovil thanks to strikes from Matthew Warburton, Nyal Bell and Frank Mulhern.

Blair Turgott grabbed the winner as National League side Maidstone beat the EFL's bottom side Macclesfield 2-1.

Kabongo Tshimanga scored a hat-trick for National League South outfit Oxford City against Tranmere, but a late James Norwood leveller means they must replay after a 3-3 draw.

League One strugglers Bradford City had to come from a goal behind to earn a replay against National League side Aldershot.

George Fowler's first-half goal proved to be enough for the Shots as the Bantams' season took another turn for the worse.

Meanwhile, sixth tier Billericay fought back to earn a replay against 1997 semi-finalists Chesterfield, but seventh-tier side Met Police lost 2-0 at home to League Two Newport.

'Progress worth more than just money'

Stockport County have endured some tough years after being relegated from the Championship as recently as 2002.

Director Steve Bellis told BBC Radio Manchester that the win at Yeovil would be more than just a financial boost to the Greater Manchester side.

"I'm so delighted for the fans. Seeing them jump around, they've travelled a long way and it's nice to see them have something to be genuinely happy about," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"It's worth about £38,000 but it's more than that, it's the profile. It's about reminding people that we're still around and on the way back.

"It makes a huge difference to a club like ours [to possibly be on television in the second round]. All the money that comes in that's extra goes straight to the manager for players."

EFL clubs avoid unwanted headlines

The day had started with League One leaders Portsmouth's 4-0 win over National League Maidenhead and, by and large, most ties did go with the form book, with League Two Bury's 5-0 win over National League strugglers Dover the biggest winning margin.

Sixth-tier sides Woking and Southport did progress to the second round courtesy of wins at Torquay and Boreham Wood respectively, while National League outfits Ebbsfleet, Hartlepool and Halifax earned replays after goalless draws at EFL sides Cheltenham, Gillingham and Morecambe respectively.

There are nine further first-round ties on Sunday, including the only remaining seventh-tier team Hitchin taking on Solihull Moors of the National League.

The draw for the second round takes place at 19:00 GMT on Monday, 12 November.