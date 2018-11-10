Premier League results: Cardiff and Newcastle win; draws for Huddersfield, Burnley and Southampton

Newcastle United striker Salomon Rondon scored twice as his side beat Bournemouth at St James' Park

It was a great day for teams at the bottom of the Premier League with Cardiff and Newcastle both winning and Huddersfield, Burnley and Southampton picking up valuable points.

Neil Warnock's Cardiff enjoyed only their second league win of the season with a dramatic last-minute 2-1 home win over 10-man Brighton.

The visitors took an early lead through Lewis Dunk's sixth-minute goal, but Callum Paterson's header made it 1-1.

However, Brighton then had Dale Stephens sent off for a lunge at Greg Cunningham in the 34th minute. Cardiff finally made the extra man count in the 90th minute as Sol Bamba finished off a scrappy goal after he had earlier hit the crossbar with an overhead kick.

Two goals from Salomon Rondon, his first in the Premier League for Newcastle, helped his side to a valuable 2-1 victory over Bournemouth who are sixth in the table.

The Cherries pulled one back through Jefferson Lerma just before half-time, but Rafael Benitez's team held on for only their second league win of the season.

Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini had not scored in his first nine games of the season but finished after a mistake from Watford's Roberto Pereyra.

The Saints thought they had doubled their lead when substitute Charlie Austin put the ball in the net but referee Simon Hooper disallowed the goal because he believed that Maya Yoshida was in an offside position.

That decision proved costly as Watford scored a late equaliser through Jose Holebas' deflected strike as it ended 1-1.

It was the same score in the match at John Smith's Stadium as Huddersfield Town drew with West Ham United.

The Terriers took an early lead against West Ham when Alex Pritchard took advantage of a mistake from Hammers goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, but Felipe Anderson levelled it for the Hammers in the second half.

Leicester fans paid tribute to chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha throughout the Foxes' match with Burnley

It was an emotional encounter as Leicester's game against Burnley ended in a goalless draw. It was the first match at the King Power Stadium since chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was one of five people who died in a helicopter crash outside the ground on 27 October.

Before Saturday's match, thousands of football fans, including some from other teams, took part in a memorial walk on the streets of Leicester in honour of those killed in the incident.

The memorial was called The 5,000-1 Walk, in reference to the betting odds at the start of the 2015-16 season of Leicester's unexpected Premier League title success.

In the first half of the match, Leicester's players had their former owner's name embroidered on their shirts, before they swapped to shirts with an embroidered poppy in commemoration of Remembrance Sunday in the second half.

There was also a two-minute silence held before kick-off, thousands of club scarves were laid out on the side of the pitch and a number of the club's former managers were at the stadium.

On the pitch, Jamie Vardy had an early chance cleared off the line by Burnley defender Matt Lowton and Rachid Ghezzal headed against the crossbar as it finished 0-0.

The final game on Saturday sees fourth-placed Tottenham play away at Crystal Palace, with Roy Hodgson's side on a six-game winless run in all competitions.