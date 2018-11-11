David Brooks: Wales midfielder's loss to England would have been 'disaster' says Giggs

David Brooks has established himself in the Bournemouth midfield since signing from Sheffield United in July

Uefa Nations League: Wales v Denmark Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Fri, 16 Nov Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Manager Ryan Giggs is relieved that David Brooks committed his international future to Wales, rather than opting for England.

Warrington-born Brooks has impressed since joining Bournemouth from Sheffield United for £11.5m in July.

The midfielder, 21, has scored three times in the Premier League so far.

"It could've been so different with Brooksy and what a disaster that would have been for us," said Giggs, ahead of the Nations League game with Denmark.

"He might have made the England squad had he not come to Wales... he is a talented player who is now scoring goals as well as performing well.

"He is playing regularly and performing consistently at the highest level and he just needs to carry on doing that."

Brooks was named best player at the 2017 Toulon Tournament, when England won the prestigious Under-20 competition in the south of France.

But Brooks, who qualified for Wales through his Llangollen-born mother, opted to switch international allegiance and has become an established part of Giggs' squad.

He made his international debut 12 months ago under previous Wales boss Chris Coleman and has won seven caps.

But he has really flourished this term, with Giggs determined to fast-track young players into his team.

"I watched Bournemouth play Cardiff in the first game of the season," Giggs said.

"I sat next to David's chairman and said you've got a bargain, because he will just get better and better.

"He's an exciting player and he's at the right club to show what he is capable of.

"He can play in the number 10 role and also played in midfield at Sheffield United before that.

"He's an intelligent player who can play in different roles across the front three and even in the deeper role."

A victory over Denmark in Cardiff on Friday would secure Wales' promotion to the top tier of the Nations League.