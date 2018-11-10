Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Bayern Munich

Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, FC Bayern München 2.
Leaders Borussia Dortmund twice came from behind to beat German champions Bayern Munich in a five-goal thriller.
Robert Lewandowski broke the deadlock against his former club after heading home from the edge of the six-yard box.
Dortmund levelled from the penalty spot through Marco Reus after he had been fouled by Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer.
Lewandowski headed Bayern back into the lead before two goals in six second-half minutes by Reus and Paco Alcacer won it for Dortmund.
Lewandowski thought he had equalised in the 94th minute but his hat-trick celebrations were cut short by an offside flag.
Bayern, champions of Germany for the past six seasons, trail Dortmund by seven points in the Bundesliga table after 11 games following an extraordinary game.
Sancho shines in Der Klassiker
This was a breathless encounter between two of Germany's most powerful teams.
Having seen their side thrashed 6-0 by Bayern the previous time the teams met in March, Dortmund fans celebrated this win as though they had won the league for the first time since 2012.
Lucien Favre's team certainly showed they are well equipped to sustain a serious challenge for the title.
Although the headlines will go to Reus for his two goals, 18-year-old England youth international Jadon Sancho produced an exceptional performance in one of Europe's most intense fixtures.
Sancho caused Bayern's defence problems with his terrific pace, particularly in the second half when Dortmund scored three times in the space of 24 minutes.
With Bayern leading 2-1, Reus had an effort cleared off the line by Joshua Kimmich after Sancho had created an opening.
And Franck Ribery was booked for fouling the former Manchester City winger before Sancho muscled Ribery off the ball to start the move which led to Alcacer scoring the winner.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 35HitzBooked at 90mins
- 26Piszczek
- 16AkanjiBooked at 36mins
- 2Zagadou
- 5Hakimi
- 28Witsel
- 33WeiglBooked at 29minsSubstituted forDahoudat 45'minutes
- 7Sancho
- 11Reus
- 34Bruun LarsenSubstituted forDelaneyat 82'minutes
- 10GötzeSubstituted forAlcácerat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Delaney
- 9Alcácer
- 13Guerreiro
- 19Dahoud
- 22Pulisic
- 36Toprak
- 40Oelschlägel
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 32Kimmich
- 17Boateng
- 5HummelsSubstituted forSüleat 65'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 27Alaba
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 18Goretzka
- 22GnabrySubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 74'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forWagnerat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 7RibéryBooked at 55mins
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 2Wagner
- 4Süle
- 11Rodríguez
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 26Ulreich
- 28Will
- 35Renato Sanches
- Referee:
- Manuel Gräfe
- Attendance:
- 81,365
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, FC Bayern München 2.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Booking
Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Marwin Hitz (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Dan-Axel Zagadou.
Attempt missed. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Renato Sanches with a cross.
Attempt missed. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Axel Witsel following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).
Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.
Booking
Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).
Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Dan-Axel Zagadou.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Jérôme Boateng tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Thomas Delaney replaces Jacob Bruun Larsen.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sandro Wagner replaces Thomas Müller.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Jadon Sancho tries a through ball, but Paco Alcácer is caught offside.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marco Reus.
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).
Attempt blocked. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund).
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Renato Sanches replaces Serge Gnabry.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, FC Bayern München 2. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Axel Witsel with a through ball following a fast break.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, FC Bayern München 2. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lukasz Piszczek with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Niklas Süle replaces Mats Hummels because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.
Attempt missed. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Paco Alcácer replaces Mario Götze.
Attempt missed. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Booking
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München).
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, FC Bayern München 2. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.