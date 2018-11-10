League One: Arbroath open 10-point gap at top

Danny Denholm scored his third goal of the season for Arbroath

Danny Denholm's third goal of the season helped Arbroath open up a 10-point lead at the top of League One with a 2-0 win over Montrose.

Second-top Raith Rovers lost 2-1 as East Fife scored two goals in 15 minutes of their local derby.

Brechin City beat Forfar Athletic 4-0 in Barry Smith's first game in charge.

Dumbarton beat Stenhousemuir 2-1 to leapfrog the visitors off the bottom of the table, while Airdrieonians were 2-1 winners at Stranraer.

Denholm gave Abroath a 34th-minute lead in their Angus derby against Montrose - the midfielder finding space inside the box before firing home.

Substitute Steven Doris then wrapped up the three points with an 85th-minute second for the Red Lichties.

For a long time, Liam Buchanan's sixth goal of the season looked like it would keep second-top Raith Rovers seven points off top, but Kevin Smith pulled the teams level in the 76th minute.

He finished from Anton Dowds' pass before Aaron Dunsmore found the bottom corner deep into stoppage time to turn the game on its head and secure victory for the hosts.

Brett Long was sent off in stoppage time for abusive language, but the 10 men held on to take them to within a point of the visitors.

Forfar were made to pay for a first-half missed penalty as Brechin won their Angus derby at Glebe Park.

City had lost three games on the bounce and would have been fearing the worst after a hand ball from Aron Lynas gave Dylan Easton the chance to open from the spot, only for the midfielder to have his effort saved by Conor Brennan.

The hosts responded emphatically, with Andrew Jackson hitting a quickfire double - his eighth and ninth goals of the season - before Lynas made amends at the other end and smashed the ball home to open up a three-goal lead.

Cameron Blues made it 4-0 in the last 10 minutes to narrow the gap on the top four to just two points.

Grant Gallagher and Kyle Wilkie put Airdrieonians two up up at Stranraer before Kyle Turner pulled one back in a 2-1 defeat for the hosts.

In their first match since Brown Ferguson exited as manager, Stenhousemuir were level at the break against Dumbarton after a penalty each - Ross Forbes for the hosts then Mark McGuigan scoring from the spot.

However, it was left to Dominic Thomas to score the decisive goal for the Sons.