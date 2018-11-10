Shane Long: Southampton striker a fitness doubt for Republic of Ireland games

Shane Long came on as a substitute in the Republic's last game against Wales a month ago

Southampton's Shane Long is a fitness doubt for the Republic of Ireland's games against Northern Ireland and Denmark because of an ankle injury.

Long missed the Saints' 1-1 draw with Watford on Saturday and Southampton boss Mark Hughes said the striker was injured in training on Friday.

Hughes added that the 31-year-old forward may require surgery.

"He might need a small procedure on his ankle to address that problem he had had for some time," said Hughes.

"If he does have the procedure, and it's not confirmed as yet, it could be a little bit of washout to free out the ankle. That would be two weeks maybe.

"If it's a little bit more significant it could be four to six weeks."

The Republic face Northern Ireland in a home friendly on Thursday before taking on the Danes in their final Nations League group game on 19 November.

Long started as a lone striker in the Nations League draw against Denmark in Dublin on 13 October and came on as a second-half substitute in the home defeat by Wales three days later.