Welsh Premier League & non-league round-up

Irn-Bru Cup quarter-finals

Friday, 16 November

Queens Park v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:45 GMT

JD Welsh Premier League

Saturday, 17 November

Bala Town v Aberystwyth Town; 14:30 GMT: Aberystwyth are in the top six after a run of four consecutive wins and are three points behind Saturday's opponents, third-placed Bala, who have won their last two games. Aberystwyth won 3-2 at Park Avenue in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

Barry Town v The New Saints; 14;30 GMT: Barry are the Welsh Premier's in form side and Gavin Chesterfield's side extended their unbeaten run to five games with a 2-2 draw at rivals Connah's Quay, whom they are level on points with. Champions New Saints in contrast have not won in three games with the last two matches ending in defeat leaving them third but they won 5-1 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

Llandudno v Carmarthen Town; 14:30 GMT: Llandudno remain in the bottom two after home defeat to Bala last weekend, their eighth game without a win. They are three points behind 10th placed Carmarthen, who lost at home to Cefn Druids. Maltese officials will be in charge of Saturday's game at Maesdu Park as part of the Referee Exchange programme.

Llanelli Town v Cefn Druids; 14:30 GMT: Llanelli will be hoping to complete a league double over Druids after Andy Hill's side won 3-2 at The Rock back in August. Llanelli have lost their last five consecutive games while Druids are unbeaten in their last five, four of which were drawn.

Caernarfon Town v Cardiff Met; 17:15 GMT: Seventh placed Caernarfon secured a notable 1-0 win at champions New Saints last Friday and are one place and two points ahead of Cardiff Met, who were beaten at home by Aberystwyth. Caernarfon won 1-0 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

Wednesday, 21 November

Newtown v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:45 GMT

Evo-Stik South Premier Division South

Saturday, 17 November: Basingstoke Town vMerthyr Town; 15:00 GMT

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 17 November: Colwyn Bay v Ramsbottom United; 15:00 GMT