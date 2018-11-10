Match ends, Genoa 1, Napoli 2.
Genoa 1-2 Napoli: Visitors come from behind in match halted by torrential rain
Napoli moved up to second in Serie A as they came from behind to win at Genoa in a match that was interrupted by torrential rain.
Ivorian striker Christian Kouame, 20, put Genoa ahead with a well-taken low header at the far post.
After half-time heavy downpours quickly waterlogged the pitch, play was suspended for around 12 minutes.
Fabian Ruiz then brought Napoli level, before an 86th-minute Davide Biraschi own goal sealed the three points.
Carlo Ancelotti's side are now three points behind champions Juventus, who play away to AC Milan on Sunday at 19:30 GMT.
Inter Milan will climb back above Napoli into second if they win at Atalanta at 11:30 GMT.
The result leaves Genoa in 14th, seven points above the relegation zone and seven points from the top four.
Line-ups
Genoa
- 97Radu
- 14Biraschi
- 17Romero
- 4CriscitoBooked at 87mins
- 44Pinto VelosoSubstituted forOmeongaat 58'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 8Orestes CaldeiraSubstituted forPandevat 90'minutes
- 88HiljemarkSubstituted forMazzitelliat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 24BessaBooked at 77mins
- 22Lazovic
- 9Piatek
- 11Kouamé
Substitutes
- 3Günter
- 5López
- 10Lapadula
- 15Mazzitelli
- 18Rolón
- 19Pandev
- 23Russo
- 32Lopes Pereira
- 33Lakicevic
- 40Omeonga
- 45Picanco Medeiros
- 87Zukanovic
Napoli
- 25Ospina
- 23HysajSubstituted forMalcuitat 81'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 33Albiol
- 26Koulibaly
- 6Mário Rui
- 7Callejón
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 17Hamsik
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forRuizat 45'minutes
- 99MilikSubstituted forMertensat 45'minutes
- 24InsigneBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 2Malcuit
- 8Ruiz
- 11Ounas
- 13Luperto
- 14Mertens
- 19Maksimovic
- 22D'Andrea
- 27Karnezis
- 30Rog
- 31Ghoulam
- 42Diawara
- Referee:
- Rosario Abisso
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Genoa 1, Napoli 2.
Booking
Luca Mazzitelli (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Luca Mazzitelli (Genoa).
Booking
Kevin Malcuit (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Kevin Malcuit (Napoli).
Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.
Attempt saved. Cristian Romero (Genoa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Goran Pandev with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Goran Pandev replaces Rômulo.
Booking
Domenico Criscito (Genoa) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Own Goal by Davide Biraschi, Genoa. Genoa 1, Napoli 2.
Booking
Stephane Omeonga (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Stephane Omeonga (Genoa).
Offside, Napoli. Kalidou Koulibaly tries a through ball, but Kevin Malcuit is caught offside.
Kevin Malcuit (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Bessa (Genoa).
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Kevin Malcuit replaces Elseid Hysaj.
Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mário Rui.
Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Luca Mazzitelli replaces Oscar Hiljemark.
Booking
Daniel Bessa (Genoa) is shown the yellow card.
Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Bessa (Genoa).
Foul by Fabián Ruiz (Napoli).
Cristian Romero (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz with a cross.
Dries Mertens (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cristian Romero (Genoa).
Attempt missed. Christian Kouamé (Genoa) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stephane Omeonga.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Cristian Romero.
Attempt blocked. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.
Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Bessa (Genoa).
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Ionut Radu.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Hand ball by Rômulo (Genoa).
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Davide Biraschi.
Dries Mertens (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Genoa).