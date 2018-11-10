Genoa 1-2 Napoli: Visitors come from behind in match halted by torrential rain

From the section

Fabian brought Napoli level after play had been suspended

Napoli moved up to second in Serie A as they came from behind to win at Genoa in a match that was interrupted by torrential rain.

Ivorian striker Christian Kouame, 20, put Genoa ahead with a well-taken low header at the far post.

After half-time heavy downpours quickly waterlogged the pitch, play was suspended for around 12 minutes.

Fabian Ruiz then brought Napoli level, before an 86th-minute Davide Biraschi own goal sealed the three points.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are now three points behind champions Juventus, who play away to AC Milan on Sunday at 19:30 GMT.

Inter Milan will climb back above Napoli into second if they win at Atalanta at 11:30 GMT.

The result leaves Genoa in 14th, seven points above the relegation zone and seven points from the top four.