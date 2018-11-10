Italian Serie A
Genoa1Napoli2

Genoa 1-2 Napoli: Visitors come from behind in match halted by torrential rain

Napoli v Genoa
Fabian brought Napoli level after play had been suspended

Napoli moved up to second in Serie A as they came from behind to win at Genoa in a match that was interrupted by torrential rain.

Ivorian striker Christian Kouame, 20, put Genoa ahead with a well-taken low header at the far post.

After half-time heavy downpours quickly waterlogged the pitch, play was suspended for around 12 minutes.

Fabian Ruiz then brought Napoli level, before an 86th-minute Davide Biraschi own goal sealed the three points.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are now three points behind champions Juventus, who play away to AC Milan on Sunday at 19:30 GMT.

Inter Milan will climb back above Napoli into second if they win at Atalanta at 11:30 GMT.

The result leaves Genoa in 14th, seven points above the relegation zone and seven points from the top four.

Line-ups

Genoa

  • 97Radu
  • 14Biraschi
  • 17Romero
  • 4CriscitoBooked at 87mins
  • 44Pinto VelosoSubstituted forOmeongaat 58'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 8Orestes CaldeiraSubstituted forPandevat 90'minutes
  • 88HiljemarkSubstituted forMazzitelliat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 24BessaBooked at 77mins
  • 22Lazovic
  • 9Piatek
  • 11Kouamé

Substitutes

  • 3Günter
  • 5López
  • 10Lapadula
  • 15Mazzitelli
  • 18Rolón
  • 19Pandev
  • 23Russo
  • 32Lopes Pereira
  • 33Lakicevic
  • 40Omeonga
  • 45Picanco Medeiros
  • 87Zukanovic

Napoli

  • 25Ospina
  • 23HysajSubstituted forMalcuitat 81'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 33Albiol
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 7Callejón
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 17Hamsik
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forRuizat 45'minutes
  • 99MilikSubstituted forMertensat 45'minutes
  • 24InsigneBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 2Malcuit
  • 8Ruiz
  • 11Ounas
  • 13Luperto
  • 14Mertens
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 22D'Andrea
  • 27Karnezis
  • 30Rog
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 42Diawara
Referee:
Rosario Abisso

Match Stats

Home TeamGenoaAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home9
Away22
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home15
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Genoa 1, Napoli 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Genoa 1, Napoli 2.

Booking

Luca Mazzitelli (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Luca Mazzitelli (Genoa).

Booking

Kevin Malcuit (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by Kevin Malcuit (Napoli).

Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.

Attempt saved. Cristian Romero (Genoa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Goran Pandev with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Genoa. Goran Pandev replaces Rômulo.

Booking

Domenico Criscito (Genoa) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Own Goal by Davide Biraschi, Genoa. Genoa 1, Napoli 2.

Booking

Stephane Omeonga (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by Stephane Omeonga (Genoa).

Offside, Napoli. Kalidou Koulibaly tries a through ball, but Kevin Malcuit is caught offside.

Kevin Malcuit (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Bessa (Genoa).

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Kevin Malcuit replaces Elseid Hysaj.

Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mário Rui.

Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.

Substitution

Substitution, Genoa. Luca Mazzitelli replaces Oscar Hiljemark.

Booking

Daniel Bessa (Genoa) is shown the yellow card.

Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Bessa (Genoa).

Foul by Fabián Ruiz (Napoli).

Cristian Romero (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz with a cross.

Dries Mertens (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Cristian Romero (Genoa).

Attempt missed. Christian Kouamé (Genoa) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stephane Omeonga.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Cristian Romero.

Attempt blocked. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.

Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daniel Bessa (Genoa).

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Ionut Radu.

Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Hand ball by Rômulo (Genoa).

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Davide Biraschi.

Dries Mertens (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Genoa).

Saturday 10th November 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus1110102481631
2Napoli1291226131328
3Inter Milan118122161525
4AC Milan116322114721
5Lazio117041713421
6Sassuolo115331916318
7Fiorentina124531810817
8Torino124531715217
9Parma125251215-317
10Roma114431814416
11Atalanta114341913615
12Sampdoria114341511415
13Cagliari123541216-414
14Genoa124261726-914
15SPAL124171119-813
16Udinese112361016-69
17Bologna11236916-79
18Frosinone121471025-157
19Empoli111371020-106
20Chievo11029828-20-1
View full Italian Serie A table

