The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea Women1Yeovil Town Ladies0

Chelsea Women v Yeovil Town Ladies

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

  • 28Telford
  • 3Blundell
  • 4Bright
  • 16Eriksson
  • 20Andersson
  • 5Ingle
  • 24Spence
  • 23Bachmann
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 8Carney
  • 10Ji

Substitutes

  • 6Asante
  • 7Carter
  • 12Durack
  • 15England
  • 21Cooper
  • 25Bailey

Yeovil Town Ladies

  • 1Walsh
  • 2Goddard
  • 6Short
  • 5Cousins
  • 3Alexander
  • 16Evans
  • 12Mason
  • 8Horwood
  • 10Gaylor
  • 7Fergusson
  • 9Heatherson

Substitutes

  • 4Syme
  • 11Albuery
  • 14Donovan
  • 15Buxton
  • 18Burridge
  • 23Howard
  • 29Bloomfield

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamYeovil Town Ladies
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home8
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

Attempt saved. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Chelsea FC Women 1, Yeovil Town Ladies 0. Millie Bright (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Karen Carney.

Attempt blocked. Millie Bright (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Chelsea FC Women. Conceded by Amy Goddard.

Attempt missed. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt blocked. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Chelsea FC Women. Conceded by Ellie Mason.

Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Attempt missed. Karen Carney (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Corner, Chelsea FC Women. Conceded by Nicola Cousins.

Attempt blocked. Jonna Andersson (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Chelsea FC Women. Conceded by Megan Alexander.

Foul by Olivia Fergusson (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Karen Carney (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women88003843424
2Man City Women85302662018
3Chelsea Women944165116
4Reading Women8422108214
5B'ham City Women842276114
6Bristol City Women8323712-511
7Liverpool Women8305513-89
8West Ham Women8224816-88
9Brighton Women8116516-114
10Yeovil Town Ladies8107520-153
11Everton Ladies7025415-112
View full The FA Women's Super League table

