Chelsea Women v Yeovil Town Ladies
- From the section Women's Football
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
- 28Telford
- 3Blundell
- 4Bright
- 16Eriksson
- 20Andersson
- 5Ingle
- 24Spence
- 23Bachmann
- 22Cuthbert
- 8Carney
- 10Ji
Substitutes
- 6Asante
- 7Carter
- 12Durack
- 15England
- 21Cooper
- 25Bailey
Yeovil Town Ladies
- 1Walsh
- 2Goddard
- 6Short
- 5Cousins
- 3Alexander
- 16Evans
- 12Mason
- 8Horwood
- 10Gaylor
- 7Fergusson
- 9Heatherson
Substitutes
- 4Syme
- 11Albuery
- 14Donovan
- 15Buxton
- 18Burridge
- 23Howard
- 29Bloomfield
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea FC Women 1, Yeovil Town Ladies 0. Millie Bright (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Karen Carney.
Attempt blocked. Millie Bright (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Chelsea FC Women. Conceded by Amy Goddard.
Attempt missed. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Chelsea FC Women. Conceded by Ellie Mason.
Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Attempt missed. Karen Carney (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Corner, Chelsea FC Women. Conceded by Nicola Cousins.
Attempt blocked. Jonna Andersson (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Chelsea FC Women. Conceded by Megan Alexander.
Foul by Olivia Fergusson (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Karen Carney (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.