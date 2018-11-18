The FA Women's Super League
B'ham City Women1West Ham Women0

Birmingham City Women v West Ham United Women

Line-ups

B'ham City Women

  • 30Berger
  • 23Scott
  • 25Mannion
  • 6Harrop
  • 2Williams
  • 7Arthur
  • 4Ladd
  • 37Staniforth
  • 14Follis
  • 8Mayling
  • 15Wellings

Substitutes

  • 11Quinn
  • 18Scofield
  • 21Hayles
  • 29Hampton

West Ham Women

  • 1Spencer
  • 17de Graaf
  • 4Hendrix
  • 5Flaherty
  • 12Longhurst
  • 3Simon
  • 15Visalli
  • 8Kiernan
  • 10Simic
  • 7Lehmann
  • 9Ross

Substitutes

  • 11Rafferty
  • 13Moorhouse
  • 14Sampson
  • 16Kmita
  • 18Reichardt

Match Stats

Home TeamB'ham City WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Brooke Hendrix.

Attempt blocked. Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Birmingham City Women 1, West Ham United Women FC 0. Kerys Harrop (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucy Staniforth.

Alisha Lehmann (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Women).

Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Jane Ross (West Ham United Women FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ann-Katrin Berger (Birmingham City Women) because of an injury.

Corner, West Ham United Women FC. Conceded by Aoife Mannion.

Attempt blocked. Julia Simic (West Ham United Women FC) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Erin Simon (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Women).

Foul by Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United Women FC).

Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women88003843424
2Man City Women85302662018
3B'ham City Women851286216
4Chelsea Women944165116
5Reading Women8422108214
6Bristol City Women8323712-511
7Liverpool Women8305513-89
8West Ham Women8215817-97
9Brighton Women8116516-114
10Yeovil Town Ladies8107520-153
11Everton Ladies7025415-112
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC