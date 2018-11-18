Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Brooke Hendrix.
Birmingham City Women v West Ham United Women
Line-ups
B'ham City Women
- 30Berger
- 23Scott
- 25Mannion
- 6Harrop
- 2Williams
- 7Arthur
- 4Ladd
- 37Staniforth
- 14Follis
- 8Mayling
- 15Wellings
Substitutes
- 11Quinn
- 18Scofield
- 21Hayles
- 29Hampton
West Ham Women
- 1Spencer
- 17de Graaf
- 4Hendrix
- 5Flaherty
- 12Longhurst
- 3Simon
- 15Visalli
- 8Kiernan
- 10Simic
- 7Lehmann
- 9Ross
Substitutes
- 11Rafferty
- 13Moorhouse
- 14Sampson
- 16Kmita
- 18Reichardt
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City Women 1, West Ham United Women FC 0. Kerys Harrop (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucy Staniforth.
Alisha Lehmann (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Women).
Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Jane Ross (West Ham United Women FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ann-Katrin Berger (Birmingham City Women) because of an injury.
Corner, West Ham United Women FC. Conceded by Aoife Mannion.
Attempt blocked. Julia Simic (West Ham United Women FC) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Erin Simon (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Women).
Foul by Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United Women FC).
Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
