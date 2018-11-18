The FA Women's Super League
Brighton Women0Reading Women0

Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Reading Women

Line-ups

Brighton Women

  • 1Hourihan
  • 6Rafferty
  • 20Williams
  • 8Barton
  • 18Brett
  • 4Buet
  • 10Natkiel
  • 12Peplow
  • 7Whelan
  • 9Umotong
  • 17Perry

Substitutes

  • 3Gibbons
  • 13Gillett
  • 14Legg
  • 15Green
  • 16Brazil
  • 21Simpkins

Reading Women

  • 1Moloney
  • 3Pacheco
  • 6Pearce
  • 22Potter
  • 4Williams
  • 7Furness
  • 18Moore
  • 8Allen
  • 11Harding
  • 10Bruton
  • 19Chaplen

Substitutes

  • 2Jane
  • 5Bartrip
  • 9Davison
  • 17Estcourt
  • 27Laws
  • 28Woodham

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home20%
Away80%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

Foul by Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Kirsty Pearce (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Chloe Peplow (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Remi Allen (Reading FC Women).

Attempt saved. Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women88003843424
2Man City Women85302662018
3B'ham City Women842276114
4Chelsea Women935155014
5Reading Women833298112
6Bristol City Women8323712-511
7Liverpool Women8305513-89
8West Ham Women8224816-88
9Brighton Women8125515-105
10Yeovil Town Ladies8116519-144
11Everton Ladies7025415-112
