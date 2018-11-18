Foul by Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Reading Women
Line-ups
Brighton Women
- 1Hourihan
- 6Rafferty
- 20Williams
- 8Barton
- 18Brett
- 4Buet
- 10Natkiel
- 12Peplow
- 7Whelan
- 9Umotong
- 17Perry
Substitutes
- 3Gibbons
- 13Gillett
- 14Legg
- 15Green
- 16Brazil
- 21Simpkins
Reading Women
- 1Moloney
- 3Pacheco
- 6Pearce
- 22Potter
- 4Williams
- 7Furness
- 18Moore
- 8Allen
- 11Harding
- 10Bruton
- 19Chaplen
Substitutes
- 2Jane
- 5Bartrip
- 9Davison
- 17Estcourt
- 27Laws
- 28Woodham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home20%
- Away80%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Kirsty Pearce (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Chloe Peplow (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Remi Allen (Reading FC Women).
Attempt saved. Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
