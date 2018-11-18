The FA Women's Super League
Everton Ladies0Arsenal Women0

Everton Ladies v Arsenal Women

Line-ups

Everton Ladies

  • 1Levell
  • 2Bryson
  • 4Brougham
  • 6George
  • 20Finnigan
  • 16Cain
  • 8Kaagman
  • 10Magill
  • 12James
  • 7Boye-Hlorkah
  • 11Kelly

Substitutes

  • 9Walker
  • 14Hinds
  • 22Bruinenberg
  • 25Flaherty
  • 28Hughes

Arsenal Women

  • 1van Veenendaal
  • 6Williamson
  • 16Quinn
  • 20Bloodworth
  • 3Mitchell
  • 8Nobbs
  • 19Wälti
  • 7van de Donk
  • 11Miedema
  • 15McCabe
  • 23Mead

Substitutes

  • 17Evans
  • 18Peyraud-Magnin
  • 24Kuyken
  • 27Grant
  • 28Gayle

Live Text

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Sunday 18th November 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women87103443022
2Man City Women85302662018
3B'ham City Women741276113
4Chelsea Women834155013
5Reading Women732298111
6Bristol City Women8323712-511
7Liverpool Women8305513-89
8West Ham Women7214816-87
9Brighton Women7115515-104
10Everton Ladies7034411-73
11Yeovil Town Ladies7106519-143
View full The FA Women's Super League table

