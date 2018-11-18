Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hartlepool United v Barnet
Line-ups
Hartlepool
- 1Loach
- 19Richardson
- 3Kitching
- 16FeatherstoneBooked at 46mins
- 2Kioso
- 17Anderson
- 26McLaughlin
- 6Noble
- 7Donaldson
- 33James
- 21O'Neill
Substitutes
- 4Butler
- 10Muir
- 11Hawkes
- 24Newton
- 31Dinanga
Barnet
- 1Cousins
- 2Alexander
- 3Johnson
- 12Taylor
- 6Robson
- 4Reynolds
- 8Adams
- 18Fonguck
- 26Sweeney
- 37DukuSubstituted forHarrisonat 45+1'minutes
- 38Bettamer
Substitutes
- 9Harrison
- 11Sparkes
- 13Matrevics
- 21Elito
- 22Walker
- Referee:
- Martin Woods
Live Text
Booking
Second Half
Second Half begins Hartlepool United 1, Barnet 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Hartlepool United 1, Barnet 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Byron Harrison replaces Immanuelson Duku.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Barnet 2. Immanuelson Duku (Barnet).
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Barnet 1. Immanuelson Duku (Barnet).
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Barnet 0. Peter Kioso (Hartlepool United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
