England v Croatia: Ivan Rakitic ruled out of key Nations League fixture
Croatia will be without Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic for Sunday's crucial Nations League match against England because he is "not 100%".
Rakitic, 30, has returned to his club because of an unspecified injury.
If Croatia win Sunday's game, they will qualify for the semi-finals - but an England victory will send the Three Lions through to the last four.
Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic said: "We have the solutions and we go to Wembley to enjoy the football."