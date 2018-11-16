England v Croatia: Ivan Rakitic ruled out of key Nations League fixture

Ivan Rakitic
Rakitic has won 101 caps for Croatia and scored 15 goals

Croatia will be without Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic for Sunday's crucial Nations League match against England because he is "not 100%".

Rakitic, 30, has returned to his club because of an unspecified injury.

If Croatia win Sunday's game, they will qualify for the semi-finals - but an England victory will send the Three Lions through to the last four.

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic said: "We have the solutions and we go to Wembley to enjoy the football."

