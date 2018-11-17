UEFA Nations League - Group B3
Northern Ireland17:00Austria
Venue: Windsor Park

Nations League: NI boss Michael O'Neill calls for more guile against Austria

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Ulster; text and audio commentary on the BBC Sport website; TV highlights on BBC One at 22:30 GMT
Gavin Whyte had a fantastic chance to score against the Republic but his effort was saved by Darren Randolph
Gavin Whyte had a fantastic chance to score against the Republic but his effort was saved by Darren Randolph

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has called on his forwards to show more guile in their final Nations League match against Austria on Sunday.

O'Neill's side have lost all three games in the competition and are already relegated from Group B3 before the match in Belfast.

Thursday's 0-0 friendly draw with the Republic of Ireland was their third consecutive game without a goal.

But boss O'Neill insisted: "The belief has never gone out of this team."

'Team is progressing well'

Gavin Whyte and Jordan Jones had excellent chances to score in Dublin, while Northern Ireland hit the post three times in October's 2-0 defeat away to Bosnia-Herzegovina.

"We haven't got the results we have deserved in recent matches and that has been partly our own fault," O'Neill continued.

"At times we need a little more guile from our front three and hopefully that will come with experience.

"There is good competition for places in the squad and it is the responsibility of the younger players coming in to maintain the high standards.

"Yes, I'm disappointed with recent defeats but this team is progressing and I will pick a side to go and win the match against Austria."

Jamie Ward sustained a dead leg against the Republic
Jamie Ward came on as substitute against the Republic on Thursday

'McAuley has loads to offer'

Charlton Athletic forward Jamie Ward has pulled out of the squad with a dead leg he sustained after coming on as a second-half substitute against the Republic, and has returned to his club.

O'Neill is delighted to have experienced defender Gareth McAuley available and has spoken of the positive influence the Rangers defender has had on the young players in the squad this week after missing the international double headers in September and October.

McAuley, 38, was an unused substitute in Dublin, but looks likely to play a part against Austria.

"Having Gareth McAuley back is extremely important," O'Neill said.

"I've never not played him when he's fit and I think he has still got loads to offer for Rangers and for Northern Ireland. He has as much chance as anyone in the squad of playing against Austria.

"Gareth is a voice in the dressing room and he's great with the younger players. Moving forward, he's done his coaching B licence and he is the kind of individual who would have a lot to offer in a coaching capacity."

McAuley has missed Northern Ireland's last four matches
Gareth McAuley has missed Northern Ireland's past four matches

McAuley has enjoyed being back in the international fold and insisted he has benefited from the intense workload he is experiencing under Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

"Sharpness is the biggest thing in football - my fitness is fine but I'm just trying to get minutes on the pitch in order to get me up to match speed," said McAuley.

"It's been difficult watching because you want to be involved, but the lads have done well.

"Will I be around for the Euros? I'm 39 in two weeks but, as long as I feel fit and am able to continue to the required standard, I'll keep going. A lot of it is the desire to keep going."

Northern Ireland are without a win in seven competitive matches, losing six and scoring only twice,

Austria have won two and lost three of their past six games but have won both of their past two games against Northern Ireland, including October's 1-0 Nations League home victory, when West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic scored.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 18th November 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus532080811
2Luxembourg530210379
3Moldova522134-18
4San Marino5005014-140

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France42114407
2Netherlands32016246
3Germany301215-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo42206248
2Azerbaijan41305236
3Faroe Islands411247-34
4Malta402248-42

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark32104137
2Wales42026516
3R. of Ireland301215-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium33007169
2Switzerland32019366
3Iceland4004113-120

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland21013213
3Albania310214-33

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Turkey310246-23
3Sweden201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland540151412
2Greece53024409
3Hungary52127617
4Estonia501438-51

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine43015509
2Czech Rep310234-13
3Slovakia31025413

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia5401105512
2Armenia530212669
3Gibraltar5203511-66
4Liechtenstein5104510-53

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain420212756
2England31114404
3Croatia311138-54

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia5410101913
2Kazakhstan51317526
3Latvia503226-43
4Andorra503229-73

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia532073411
2Montenegro52127527
3Romania41304316
4Lithuania400429-70

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Italy31112204
3Poland301235-21

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway531152310
2Bulgaria531164210
3Cyprus512257-25
4Slovenia502347-32

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze431051410
2Austria31111104
3Northern Ireland300315-40
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories

Explore the BBC