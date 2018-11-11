Scottish Gossip: Jack, Scotland, Rangers, Rossiter, Celtic, Brown

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland are expected to call up Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack for the Nations League double-header against Albania and Israel. (Daily Mail)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was surprised Ryan Jack was not included in Scotland's initial squad for the two matches. (Sun)

Meanwhile, Gerrard admits he may have to go into the transfer market to find a "natural" number 10 for Rangers. (Herald - subscription required)

Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter believes he is in the "best place" he has been for a good few years as he seeks to overcome an injury-interrupted first couple of years at Ibrox. (Scotland on Sunday)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has told injured captain Scott Brown he is not guaranteed a first-team return unless he has returned to his peak. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic winger James Forrest cannot wait to take part in his 14th game in 40 days if he faces Livingston on Sunday. (Sun)

Livingston midfielder Shaun Byrne is grateful to the club for the support they have shown him and his family following a tough couple of years. (Sunday Mail)

Kilmarnock, who beat Hearts to move to within two points of the Premiership leaders, "should have more points" and "be higher up the league", says Rugby Park manager Steve Clarke. (Herald - subscription required)

Hibernian's on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Adam Bogdan wants to make a permanent move to the Easter Road side next month. (Sun)

Liverpool and Scotland left-back Andy Robertson, 24, is set to double his wages to £60,000-a-week as he closes in on signing a new five-year deal with the club. (Sunday Mirror)