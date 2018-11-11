Can you name the Premier League's most-used substitutes?
-
- From the section Premier League
For many footballers, having to warm the bench can be a real pain in the backside.
But someone has to do it, and some players have done it more than others. A lot more.
With his late cameo for Liverpool against Fulham on Sunday, James Milner made his 124th appearance as a Premier League substitute - putting him fifth in the all-time list.
Can you name the full top 10? You've got three minutes to have a go.
Can you name the players with most Premier League appearances as a substitute?
Score: 0 / 10
03:00
|Total apperances
|Clubs
|Player
|152
|149
|142
|129
|124
|123
|118
|117
|110
|108