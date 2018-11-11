Rangers 7-1 Motherwell: Steven Gerrard praise for 'ruthless' Ibrox side

Eros Grezda completes the scoring at Ibrox with an emphatic header

Manager Steven Gerrard was delighted as "ruthless" Rangers demolished 10-man Motherwell at Ibrox.

Rangers won 7-1 to move third in the Premiership, two points behind leaders Celtic.

"I never want my players to think about the scoreline," Gerrard told RangersTV. "I always want them to push and keep going and, if we get the chance, put teams to the sword.

"I asked them to be ruthless at half time and they delivered."

The home side moved 2-1 ahead when James Tavernier converted from the penalty spot after Carl McHugh was shown a second yellow card.

Alfredo Morelos soon extended that lead and four more goals followed after the interval.

"I want us to be aggressive and play on the front foot, especially here at home," said Gerrard.

"We got involved in the first half when we shouldn't have. It became scrappy, a bit of a fight. We played a bit too emotionally.

"When we played with a calmness and with a tempo, with incisive passing, it was only a matter of time before we opened them up."

'More to come' from Grezda

Scott Arfield and Eros Grezda both scored doubles, with Gerrard pleased to see the Albania winger netting his first goals for the club.

"I've been waiting for this moment and Eros has been waiting for this moment," he said.

"He had a really bad injury over the summer and he's only really just coming out of his pre-season now. I'm really excited and confident that there's more to come from him."