Barcelona 3-4 Real Betis: Leaders stunned by expert display

Barcelona lost at home for the first time in more than two years as the Spanish champions were beaten by Real Betis's expert display at the Nou Camp.

Junior Firpo gave Betis a deserved lead after 20 minutes, before veteran Joaquin made it two before the break.

Lionel Messi scored a penalty in reply but a Marc-Andre ter Stegen error saw Giovani lo Celso add a third for Betis.

Arturo Vidal's tap-in gave Barca hope, but Sergio Canales got the away side's fourth, before a Messi consolation.

Ernesto Valverde's side remain at the top of La Liga, one point ahead of Atletico Madrid and Alaves.

Barca's previous home defeat came on 10 September 2016, when they lost 2-1 to Alaves.

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20Roberto
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 4RakiticBooked at 81mins
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 59minsSubstituted forAleñáat 69'minutes
  • 8Ramos de Oliveira MeloSubstituted forVidalat 45'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 10Messi
  • 9Suárez
  • 14MalcomSubstituted forEl Haddadiat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 6D Suárez
  • 13Cillessen
  • 19El Haddadi
  • 22Vidal
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Aleñá

Real Betis

  • 13López
  • 23MandiBooked at 69mins
  • 5Bartra
  • 12da Silva Júnior
  • 11Tello
  • 18GuardadoBooked at 24mins
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 20Firpo
  • 21Lo CelsoSubstituted forInuiat 87'minutes
  • 16MorónSubstituted forLeónat 76'minutes
  • 17Sánchez RodríguezSubstituted forCanalesat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Robles
  • 4Feddal
  • 6Canales
  • 7León
  • 8Inui
  • 9Sanabria
  • 19Barragán
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
83,174

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamReal Betis
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home20
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away8
Corners
Home10
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Barcelona 3, Real Betis 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barcelona 3, Real Betis 4.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Delay in match (Barcelona). Video Review.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 3, Real Betis 4. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.

Attempt missed. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Munir El Haddadi with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Andrés Guardado.

Offside, Real Betis. Marc Bartra tries a through ball, but Sergio Canales is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from very close range is too high following a corner.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Marc Bartra.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Takashi Inui replaces Giovani Lo Celso.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sidnei.

Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

Sergio Canales (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 2, Real Betis 4. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Júnior Firpo.

Attempt saved. Júnior Firpo (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) for a bad foul.

Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).

Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 2, Real Betis 3. Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Munir El Haddadi.

Foul by Lionel Messi (Barcelona).

Sergio León (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Sergio León replaces Loren Morón.

Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Arturo Vidal.

Attempt blocked. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).

Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sidnei.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 1, Real Betis 3. Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristian Tello.

Attempt blocked. Carles Aleñá (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Carles Aleñá replaces Sergio Busquets.

Booking

Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Munir El Haddadi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Aissa Mandi (Real Betis).

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 1, Real Betis 2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

Penalty Barcelona. Jordi Alba draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Cristian Tello (Real Betis) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Jordi Alba.

