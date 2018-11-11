Barcelona 3-4 Real Betis: Leaders stunned by expert display

From the section

Barcelona lost at home for the first time in more than two years as the Spanish champions were beaten by Real Betis's expert display at the Nou Camp.

Junior Firpo gave Betis a deserved lead after 20 minutes, before veteran Joaquin made it two before the break.

Lionel Messi scored a penalty in reply but a Marc-Andre ter Stegen error saw Giovani lo Celso add a third for Betis.

Arturo Vidal's tap-in gave Barca hope, but Sergio Canales got the away side's fourth, before a Messi consolation.

Ernesto Valverde's side remain at the top of La Liga, one point ahead of Atletico Madrid and Alaves.

Barca's previous home defeat came on 10 September 2016, when they lost 2-1 to Alaves.

