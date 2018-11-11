Match ends, Milan 0, Juventus 2.
Higuain sent off as Juve win at Milan
Gonzalo Higuain missed a penalty and was sent off against his former side Juventus as AC Milan slumped to a home defeat by the Italian champions.
Mario Mandzukic's header put league leaders Juve ahead after eight minutes.
Higuain had the chance to level from the spot but saw his low effort tipped onto the post by Wojciech Szczesny.
Cristiano Ronaldo settled the points nine minutes from time, before Higuain lost control, picking up two quick yellow cards and raging at the referee.
First the Argentina striker was booked for a foul on Juve defender Medhi Benatia, with his second coming moments later for dissent as he shouted in the match official's face.
Higuain, 30, signed for Milan in August in a loan deal that will be made permanent next year, with Leonardo Bonucci moving the other way.
The man who took his place at Juve, £99.2m signing Ronaldo had just minutes before converted a rebound in the box for his eighth league goal in 12 matches since arriving from Real Madrid.
The Turin club, league champions in each of the past seven seasons, are six points clear of Napoli and unbeaten at the top of Serie A, while Milan are fifth, 13 points behind.
Line-ups
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 20AbateSubstituted forBoriniat 74'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 17Zapata
- 13Romagnoli
- 68Rodríguez
- 8Fernández Saez
- 79Kessié
- 14BakayokoBooked at 61mins
- 10CalhanogluSubstituted forLaxaltat 74'minutes
- 7Castillejo AzuagaSubstituted forCutroneat 62'minutes
- 9HiguaínBooked at 83mins
Substitutes
- 2Calabria
- 4Mauri
- 11Borini
- 16Bertolacci
- 18Montolivo
- 25Reina
- 56Simic
- 63Cutrone
- 77Halilovic
- 90Donnarumma
- 93Laxalt
- 95Bellanova
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 20Cavaco Cancelo
- 4BenatiaBooked at 34mins
- 3Chiellini
- 12Lobo Silva
- 30Bentancur
- 5PjanicSubstituted forKhediraat 74'minutes
- 14Matuidi
- 10DybalaSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 79'minutes
- 17Mandzukic
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 6Khedira
- 11Douglas Costa
- 15Barzagli
- 18Kean
- 19Bonucci
- 21Pinsoglio
- 22Perin
- 24Rugani
- 33Bernardeschi
- Referee:
- Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Milan 0, Juventus 2.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Patrick Cutrone (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. João Cancelo (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Douglas Costa.
João Cancelo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Laxalt (Milan).
Booking
Fabio Borini (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fabio Borini (Milan).
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Fabio Borini (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dismissal
Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) is shown the red card.
Booking
Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Medhi Benatia (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan).
Goal!
Goal! Milan 0, Juventus 2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. João Cancelo (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sami Khedira.
Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Douglas Costa replaces Paulo Dybala.
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.
Attempt missed. Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Fabio Borini replaces Ignazio Abate.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Sami Khedira replaces Miralem Pjanic.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Diego Laxalt replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.
Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Patrick Cutrone (Milan).
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by João Cancelo.
Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ignazio Abate (Milan).
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ignazio Abate.
Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tiemoué Bakayoko (Milan).