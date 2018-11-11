Spanish La Liga
Celta Vigo2Real Madrid4

Real Madrid narrow Barcelona lead by beating Celta Vigo

Real Madrid celebrate
Madrid have won each of their four games under caretaker boss Santiago Solari

Real Madrid narrowed the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona to four points with a hard-fought victory at Celta Vigo.

Karim Benzema put Madrid ahead with an expert finish from Luka Modric's pass.

After the break Benzema's shot hit the post and went in off defender Gustavo Cabral to put Real 2-0 up but Celta's Hugo Mallo scored with a smart volley.

Sergio Ramos chipped in a penalty and Dani Ceballos smashed home in stoppage time after Cabral was sent off, with Brais Mendez adding a late consolation.

It was Madrid's fourth straight win under caretaker manager Santiago Solari, who was put in charge after Julen Lopetegui was sacked the day after a 5-1 defeat at Barcelona on 28 October.

Champions Barca had earlier on Sunday lost 4-3 at home to an impressive Real Betis side, and this Madrid victory brings the European champions back into the Spanish title race.

La Liga rules say temporary managers can only be in place for 14 days, and it is expected Argentine former Madrid winger Solari, 42, will be made permanent manager on Monday.

Madrid are sixth in the table, three points off the top four, while Celta are now 14th, four points above the relegation zone.

La Liga table

Line-ups

Celta Vigo

  • 1Álvarez
  • 2MalloBooked at 41mins
  • 22CabralBooked at 87mins
  • 24Roncaglia
  • 17JuncàBooked at 44mins
  • 23Méndez
  • 5Yokuslu
  • 8BeltránSubstituted forMorat 63'minutes
  • 19BoufalSubstituted forHjulsagerat 63'minutes
  • 10Iago Aspas
  • 9Gómez

Substitutes

  • 4Araújo
  • 7Mor
  • 13Blanco
  • 16Hjulsager
  • 20Vázquez
  • 21Sánchez
  • 25Alonso

Real Madrid

  • 25Courtois
  • 19Odriozola
  • 6NachoSubstituted forAsensioat 71'minutes
  • 4Ramos
  • 23ReguilónBooked at 37minsSubstituted forSánchez de Felipeat 45+1'minutesBooked at 53mins
  • 10Modric
  • 14CasemiroSubstituted forCeballosat 19'minutes
  • 8Kroos
  • 17Vázquez
  • 9Benzema
  • 11Bale

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 15Valverde
  • 20Asensio
  • 22Isco
  • 24Ceballos
  • 28Paixão de Oliveira Júnior
  • 31Sánchez de Felipe
Referee:
Alberto Undiano Mallenco
Attendance:
21,184

Match Stats

Home TeamCelta VigoAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home15
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home19
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Celta de Vigo 2, Real Madrid 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Celta de Vigo 2, Real Madrid 4.

Goal!

Goal! Celta de Vigo 2, Real Madrid 4. Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iago Aspas.

Goal!

Goal! Celta de Vigo 1, Real Madrid 4. Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Sergio Ramos.

Attempt missed. Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Iago Aspas.

Offside, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Javi Sánchez.

Offside, Celta de Vigo. David Juncà tries a through ball, but Hugo Mallo is caught offside.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Gustavo Cabral (Celta de Vigo).

Andrew Hjulsager (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.

Emre Mor (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

Goal!

Goal! Celta de Vigo 1, Real Madrid 3. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Penalty conceded by David Juncà (Celta de Vigo) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Real Madrid. Álvaro Odriozola draws a foul in the penalty area.

Hand ball by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).

Maxi Gómez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Javi Sánchez (Real Madrid).

Offside, Celta de Vigo. Okay Yokuslu tries a through ball, but Emre Mor is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Emre Mor (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Iago Aspas.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Nacho because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gustavo Cabral.

Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Álvaro Odriozola with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Nacho (Real Madrid) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Andrew Hjulsager replaces Sofiane Boufal.

Substitution

Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Emre Mor replaces Fran Beltrán.

Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Okay Yokuslu (Celta de Vigo).

Goal!

Goal! Celta de Vigo 1, Real Madrid 2. Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brais Méndez with a through ball.

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo).

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo).

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sofiane Boufal (Celta de Vigo).

Goal!

Own Goal by Gustavo Cabral, Celta de Vigo. Celta de Vigo 0, Real Madrid 2.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 11th November 2018

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1273234181624
2Sevilla1272324141023
3Atl Madrid12651168823
4Alavés127231712523
5Espanyol126331610621
6Real Madrid126242016420
7Real Valladolid1245399017
8Levante125251819-117
9Girona124531314-117
10Real Sociedad124441514116
11Getafe124441110116
12Real Betis124441215-316
13Eibar124351218-615
14Celta Vigo123542220214
15Valencia1228289-114
16Villarreal122551113-211
17Ath Bilbao121741319-610
18Leganés12246916-710
19Rayo Vallecano121471425-117
20Huesca121381025-156
View full Spanish La Liga table

