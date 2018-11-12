Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Ajer, Livingston, Menga, Rangers, Gerrard, Scotland, Hearts, Aberdeen, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Kristoffer Ajer could be facing a lengthy lay-off after suffering a horror face injury. The Celtic defender fractured his eye socket in a clash of heads with Livingston's Craig Halkett. (Scottish Sun)

Dolly Menga faces trial by TV after the Livingston striker's 'headbutt' on Celtic's Ryan Christie was missed by referee Kevin Clancy. (Daily Record)

Steven Gerrard hailed ruthless Rangers as they stuck seven past Motherwell to close the gap on league leaders Celtic to just two points. (Scottish Sun)

Scott Bain replaced Craig Gordon for the second time yesterday after being called up to the Scotland squad for the upcoming games with Albania and Israel. (Scotsman)

Scott Arfield was so focused on helping Rangers get their title bid back on track he didn't even realise Celtic had dropped points before his team had kicked a ball yesterday. (Daily Record)

Hearts owner Ann Budge has commissioned extra cash to complete the final phase of Tynecastle Park's redevelopment. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Niall McGinn has watched Gary Mackay-Steven become a main man for Aberdeen - now he believes his team-mate can take a lead role for Scotland. (Daily Record)

Mark Milligan, Jamie Maclaren and Martin Boyle are braced for a testing build-up to Hibs' next match against Dundee, with plans in place to help them overcome the effects of jet-lag following their exertions with Australia. (Edinburgh Evening News)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland star Stuart Hogg wants to leave Glasgow Warriors on a high after revealing he will be on his way at the end of the season. Exeter Chiefs are expected to confirm they have signed the full-back within the next 24 hours after he turned down an approach from Montpellier in France. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Stuart Hogg is heading for the ideal place to allow him to continue to develop his effervescent style of rugby according to new international team-mate and prospective club-mate Sam Skinner. (Herald)