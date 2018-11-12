Whelan to captain Republic against NI

Whelan will win his 85th international cap on Thursday

Aston Villa's Glenn Whelan will captain the Republic of Ireland in their friendly against Northern Ireland in Dublin on Thursday.

However the midfielder will not travel to Denmark for the Republic's final Nations League match.

There is no place in Martin O'Neill's squad for Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark as teenagers Caoimhin Kelleher and Michael Obafemi are again included.

The Republic are bottom of Nations League Group B4 after three matches.

More to follow.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Colin Doyle, Caoimhin Kelleher

Defenders: Seamus Coleman, Cyrus Christie, Matt Doherty, Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy, Kevin Long, John Egan, Darragh Lenihan, Enda Stevens

Midfielders: Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane, Harry Arter, David Meyler, Shaun Williams, Alan Browne, Callum O'Dowda, James McClean

Forwards: Scott Hogan, Sean Maguire, Callum Robinson, Aiden O'Brien, Ronan Curtis, Michael Obafemi