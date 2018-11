Media playback is not supported on this device Best goals from FA Cup round one

Non-league Guiseley upset Cambridge United, while Chorley and Salford City took League One sides to replays.

But who scored the standout goal of the FA Cup first-round ties?

Watch the shortlisted goals in the video above and vote for your favourite. Voting closes at 18:00 GMT on Tuesday, at which point you will be able to see the result.