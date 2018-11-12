Steph Houghton: England captain can win 70 more caps says boss Phil Neville

Steph Houghton has captained England to two consecutive major tournament semi-finals

Captain Steph Houghton will win another 50-70 caps for England, says head coach Phil Neville, after the 30-year-old earned her 100th on Sunday.

Neville's side lost 2-0 to Sweden in Rotherham, as Houghton became the Lionesses' 11th centurion.

But Neville says the result was more on her mind than the landmark.

"The type of person she is, she is more worried about how the team are and how we can react to this and improve," Neville told BBC Sport.

"Steph's not bothered about her 100th cap - she wanted just to play the game.

"Her overriding emotions today will be that she wanted to win the game of football, because she is going to go on to play another, 50, 60, 70 caps.

"You always want to celebrate something as special as today with a victory but it wasn't to be.

"I still think it's a fantastic achievement. It doesn't take anything away from her achievement at all."

Should Houghton claim a further 50-70 caps, she could get close to breaking records - Reading midfielder Fara Williams is England's most-capped player, with 170 appearances.

The Manchester City skipper has been a stalwart for the Lionesses since she won her first cap against Russia in March 2007.

But Sunday's game was ultimately not the celebration many of the lively 9,561 fans at Rotherham's New York Stadium were hoping to see on the day of her landmark 100th senior appearance.

The visitors' robust defensive display inflicted the Lionesses' first defeat on home soil since 2015, and just a second loss in 12 matches under Neville.

Olympic silver medallists Sweden are ranked ninth in the world, six places below Neville's side, ahead of next summer's Women's World Cup in France.