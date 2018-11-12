Janni Arnth: Arsenal sign Denmark defender from Swedish side Linkopings

Janni Arnth has won caps for Denmark at Under-17, Under-19, Under-23 and senior levels

Women's Super League leaders Arsenal have signed experienced Denmark defender Janni Arnth from Linkopings.

Arnth, who has won 78 caps for her country, spent four years at Swedish side Linkopings, where she was captain.

The 32-year-old strengthens an already almost watertight Arsenal defence.

They have only conceded four goals in their seven WSL games so far this season and have scored 34 times to head the table by three points, having won all their matches.

"Janni is an experienced professional," said manager Joe Montemurro.

"Her understanding of the game, technical knowledge and game experience is important for our squad to grow."

Arnth helped Linkopings win the Damallsvenskan, the Swedish top flight, in 2016 and 2017.

"I have now been given a new opportunity to take new steps in my own development. Getting to a big international club is an opportunity I want to take," she told the Linkopings website.