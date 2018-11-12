2018 Cecafa Cup cancelled because of lack of hosts

Hosts Kenya overcame Zanzibar on penalties in the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup final to lift the trophy

The Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) confirmed that the 2018 Senior Challenge Cup, scheduled to start later this month, will not take place.

Nicholas Musonye, the Cecafa Secretary General said they had struggled to find new hosts after Kenya pulled out of staging the event.

Kenya were handed the hosting rights after they beat Zanzibar on penalties to win last year's trophy.

"It is unfortunate we cannot have the Challenge Cup that brings together all nation teams in the region," Musonye confirmed.

"We tried to get alternatives, but the timing was also impossible because the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup matches will this time start in November through to December from the preliminary round," explained Musonye.

In August the regional body was thrown into panic after the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) announced that financial challenges would not allow them to host the Championship.

But Musonye confirmed that Uganda will host the Cecafa U-20 Championship which runs from 15-23 December.

"We shall have the junior players compete as the season comes to a close," said Musonye.