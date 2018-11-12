Matt Taylor: Exeter City boss blasts defending in FA Cup loss to Blackpool

Blackpool scored their first goal after only 85 seconds against Exeter

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says his side's defending must improve after their 3-2 FA Cup loss to Blackpool.

City were 3-0 down midway through the first half, with defensive mistakes contributing to all three of the goals.

"No matter what we do on the training pitch throughout the week, you can't legislate for defending like that in the first half," Taylor told BBC Devon.

"It felt like every attack they had in that first half ended up in a goal, and some of them weren't even attacks."

Exeter have won only one of their past seven games and have lost three in succession.

"We've got good attacking players, but it's irrelevant in terms of being 3-0 down at half-time," Taylor added.

"The defensive situation we have at the moment is we need to be better. We can't keep conceding soft goals because we work so hard to score ourselves.

"If Blackpool had cut us open time and time again, then sometimes you hold your hands up, but it's the basics."