France: Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Benjamin Mendy and Alexandre Lacazette out of squad

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial have withdrawn from the France squad to face the Netherlands and Uruguay, along with Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy.

Pogba (thigh) missed Manchester United's 3-1 loss to City on Sunday, during which team-mate Martial (hip) and Mendy (knee) picked up injuries.

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette and Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko were called up as replacements.

But two hours later Lacazette also had to withdraw through injury.

That saw Borussia Monchengladbach forward Alassane Plea, 25, earn his first call-up, while Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy, 23, also hopes to make his international debut after being called up in place of Mendy.

Pogba, Mendy and Martial, who was recalled by Didier Deschamps last week, reported to France's Clairefontaine base on Monday.

The decision for Lacazette not to join the squad was made after Les Bleus spoke with Arsenal's medical staff.

France have a Nations League game against the Netherlands in Rotterdam on 16 November before playing Uruguay in a friendly at the Stade de France on 20 November.