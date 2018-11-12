Ruben Lameiras: Forward has 'major role to play for Plymouth Argyle

Half of Ruben Lameiras' four goals this season have come when he has been a substitute

Plymouth Argyle boss Derek Adams says Ruben Lameiras has a "major role" to play after his late winner against Stevenage in the FA Cup.

His only start in the last four games has been in the EFL Trophy and no Argyle player has been a substitute in the league this season more than him.

"I'm delighted for Ruben because he's a terrific talent," Adams said.

"He has got a major role to play for us and it's either starting or coming off the bench," he told BBC Radio Devon.

"In the modern day you have to have players that can change the game and Ruben can certainly do that."