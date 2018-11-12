Richie Wellens: Swindon Town set to appoint ex-Oldham boss as new manager

Richie Wellens made more than almost 700 first-team appearances in a 17-year playing career

Swindon Town are set to appoint Richie Wellens as their new manager.

BBC Wiltshire reports the former Oldham Athletic boss will succeed Phil Brown, who was sacked on Sunday with the club 17th in League Two.

It is understood that former Republic of Ireland forward Noel Hunt will be his assistant at the County Ground.

Wellens, 38, spent just under a season as Oldham boss, winning 14 of 43 games in charge, but left the club in June after their relegation to League Two.

He will be the fifth man to take charge of Swindon in three years after Martin Ling, Luke Williams, David Flitcroft and Brown.