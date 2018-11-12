Scottish Cup: BBC Scotland to show 11 games per season from 2019

Celtic have won the last two Scottish Cup finals

BBC Scotland will televise 11 live Scottish Cup matches per campaign from next season after striking a new four-year deal with the Scottish FA.

As well as the final and one of the semis, BBC Scotland will exclusively show two live games from each of the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds.

Premier Sports have struck the same deal, with Sky Sports losing their rights to show the competition.

BBC Scotland will also show one match from each of the first three rounds.

They will also be able to stream all 11 matches on the BBC Sport website and will have highlights clips in the week following the matches.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said the deal would "drive significant revenue back to all the clubs who participate in the competition".

He added: "We look forward to working with Premier Sports and the BBC to help us continue to tell the stories and cover the action of our top knockout competition."

Steve Carson, the head of multiplatform commissioning at BBC Scotland, said the agreement meant the broadcaster are "significantly enhancing" their coverage and showing "more live matches than ever before".