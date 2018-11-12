Wrexham to face Newport in all-Welsh FA Cup second round tie

From the section

National League leaders Wrexham will host Welsh rivals Newport County of League Two in the second round of the FA Cup.

It will be the first meeting between the clubs since the 2013 Conference Premier play-off Final at Wembley.

Newport won 2-0 to secure a Football League return after an absence of 25 years.

Second Round ties will be played 30 November to 3 December.

Wrexham, managed by former Wales defender Sam Ricketts, secured their place in the second round with a 2-0 win at Weston-super-Mare.

"It will be a great game for Welsh football," Ricketts told BBC Wales Sport.

"It adds extra spice to the game and it will certainly pick up a bit of interest. It will be a real tough game."

Mike Flynn's County beat Metropolitan Police 2-0 to advance.

