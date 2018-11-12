Scotland's Shelley Kerr unconcerned by potential "heavy defeat" by USA

Shelley Kerr says her squad have been "fantastic" in training despite injury absences

International friendly: Scotland v United States Venue: Simple Digital Arena, Paisley Date: Tuesday, 13 November Kick-off: 19:00 GMT

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr says she's "not too concerned" about her team potentially taking a heavy beating from world champions United States.

Kerr's side - 19th in the world - host the USA in Paisley on Tuesday and she is "intrigued" to see how they cope.

The US have been the world's highest-ranked side for the best part of four years and won the World Cup in 2015.

"A lot of people are saying 'what if you take a heavy defeat?' But I'm not caring," Kerr said.

"We've got a game plan and we want to try and measure ourselves against the best team in the world.

"We could draw USA in the World Cup, so it's important that just now, while it's still 2018, that we get a real opportunity to see where we're at as a national team."

Kerr called for "realism" among home fans about her side's chances given the "continuous flow" of talent emerging in the US compared to the "11,000-12,000 registered players" in Scotland.

But she hoped supporters will turn out to see the world's top players - just as they did when a record crowd of 4,000 attended the Scots' final World Cup qualifying match against Switzerland.

Kerr is without several key players - Arsenal trio Kim Little, Emma Mitchell and Lisa Evans, plus 1899 Hoffenheim defender Sophie Howard - but she will judge the success of the game by "three strands".

She explained: "There's the performance side, the legacy side, and there's also a huge opportunity for everyone in Scotland to see some global names across the world in women's football.

"I think what we have got is a group of good players. Training all week has been fantastic and the dynamics in the group has been great."