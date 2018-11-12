Celtic: Ryan Christie signs new three-year contract

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie
Ryan Christie has scored three times in the last five games for Celtic

Scotland's Ryan Christie has agreed a new three-year Celtic contract.

The 23-year-old joined the club from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2015 but has only cemented a regular place in the first-team squad this season.

Christie scored three times in the last five games and set up the winner against RB Leipzig in the Europa League this month.

The Inverness-born midfielder spent a season back on loan to his hometown club before two spells with Aberdeen.

But the player, whose initial four-year contract was due to expire this summer, remained with Celtic this season and has made 15 appearances this term.

Having made his Scotland debut in a friendly against Netherlands a year ago, he has since made two more appearances for Alex McLeish's side and is in the squad for the forthcoming Nations League games against Albania and Israel.

