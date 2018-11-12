Gareth Bale: Wales assessing Real Madrid forward's ankle injury

Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur for a then world record fee of £85m in 2013

Uefa Nations League: Wales v Denmark Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Fri, 16 Nov Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale will be assessed ahead of Wales' Nations League game against Denmark on Friday.

Bale is receiving treatment after suffering an ankle injury during Real's 4-2 win at Celta Vigo on Sunday.

The 29-year-old sat out Wales training but the Football Association of Wales said there were "no serious problems".

He was absent for last month's defeat by Spain and the Nations League win in the Republic of Ireland through injury.

James Chester, Chris Mepham, Neil Taylor, George Thomas and newcomer James Lawrence also sat out the Wales squad's first training session of the week.

Denmark will be without their influential captain Simon Kjaer because of a hamstring injury.

A victory over Denmark in Cardiff on Friday would secure Wales' promotion to the top tier of the Nations League.