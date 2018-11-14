Kasper Schmeichel: Denmark's Leicester goalkeeper's mixed emotions over Cardiff return

Media playback is not supported on this device Emotional Leicester team observe silence at Cardiff

Uefa Nations League: Wales v Denmark Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Fri, 16 Nov Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has mixed emotions about returning to Cardiff City Stadium to face Wales.

Schmeichel was in the Leicester City side who played at Cardiff City on an emotional day on 3 November.

It was Leicester's first game following the death of their owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash.

"It's probably not really the place that I personally wanted to be after the last time," Schmeichel said.

"But we've got good memories. It was a good tribute that we had and a really good result.

"It's a kind of different feeling, but still looking forward to it."

The 32-year-old has previously said he will never be able to rid himself of the memory of the helicopter crash that killed Leicester's owner and four others.

Kasper Schmeichel joined Leicester City in 2011 from Leeds United

He was part of a delegation from the club who travelled to Thailand to attend Srivaddhanaprabha's funeral.

Schmeichel returns to the Cardiff City's home for Friday's Nations League match, which he describes as "must-win game" for Denmark.

Victory for Wales would guarantee them a first place finish in Group B4 while a draw would give Denmark the chance to top the group when they face Republic of Ireland three days later.

"It's a must-win game, but it's no different to any other game for us," Schmeichel said.

"We've got to go and win, simple."

Denmark won 2-0 thanks to two goals from Christian Eriksen when the countries met in Aarhus in September.

But Schmeichel said that result will have no bearing on Friday's game.

"That's gone - it's all about now," he added.

"We can't use that for anything. Wales are obviously going to be highly motivated to go and win and so are we."