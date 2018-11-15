England v USA: Can you name England team beaten by USA in 1993?
-
- From the section England
England will be strong favourites for their friendly against the USA at Wembley on Thursday.
But in 1993, the USA shocked Graham Taylor's England in the US Cup.
The Three Lions were missing a number of their big-name players, but can you name the XI who started the match in Boston?
Have a go in our quiz below.
Can you name the England team that lost to USA in 1993?
Score: 0 / 11
03:00
|Position and club
|Answers