FA Cup second-round draw: Guiseley face Fleetwood, Rochdale meet Portsmouth

National League North side Guiseley have been paired with League One team Fleetwood Town in the second round of the FA Cup.

Guiseley beat League Two side Cambridge 4-3 in the first round.

Elsewhere, Rochdale host League One leaders Portsmouth, who won the competition in 2008.

National League leaders Wrexham will host League Two side Newport County, while Solihull Moors of the National League face League One team Blackpool.

The ties will take place on the weekend of 30 November-2 December.

FA Cup second-round draw:

Guiseley v Fleetwood Town

Bury v Luton Town

Wrexham v Newport County

Tranmere or Oxford City v Southport

Southend or Crawley v Barnsley

Shrewsbury or Salford City v Scunthorpe

Solihull Moors v Blackpool

Chesterfield or Billericay v Grimsby

Peterborough v Aldershot Town or Bradford

Swindon v Woking

Maidstone v Hampton & Richmond or Oldham

Lincoln v Carlisle

Morecambe or Halifax Town v AFC Wimbledon

Plymouth v Oxford or Forest Green Rovers

Barnet or Bristol Rovers v Stockport

Rochdale v Portsmouth

Walsall v Sunderland

Accrington Stanley v Ebbsfleet or Cheltenham

Mansfield or Charlton v Chorley or Doncaster

Sutton or Slough v Gillingham or Hartlepool