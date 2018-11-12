FA Cup second-round draw: Guiseley face Fleetwood, Rochdale meet Portsmouth
National League North side Guiseley have been paired with League One team Fleetwood Town in the second round of the FA Cup.
Guiseley beat League Two side Cambridge 4-3 in the first round.
Elsewhere, Rochdale host League One leaders Portsmouth, who won the competition in 2008.
National League leaders Wrexham will host League Two side Newport County, while Solihull Moors of the National League face League One team Blackpool.
The ties will take place on the weekend of 30 November-2 December.
FA Cup second-round draw:
Guiseley v Fleetwood Town
Bury v Luton Town
Wrexham v Newport County
Tranmere or Oxford City v Southport
Southend or Crawley v Barnsley
Shrewsbury or Salford City v Scunthorpe
Solihull Moors v Blackpool
Chesterfield or Billericay v Grimsby
Peterborough v Aldershot Town or Bradford
Swindon v Woking
Maidstone v Hampton & Richmond or Oldham
Lincoln v Carlisle
Morecambe or Halifax Town v AFC Wimbledon
Plymouth v Oxford or Forest Green Rovers
Barnet or Bristol Rovers v Stockport
Rochdale v Portsmouth
Walsall v Sunderland
Accrington Stanley v Ebbsfleet or Cheltenham
Mansfield or Charlton v Chorley or Doncaster
Sutton or Slough v Gillingham or Hartlepool