Daniel Sturridge: Liverpool striker charged with breaching betting rules

Sturridge joined Liverpool from Chelsea in 2013

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been charged by the Football Association with misconduct for alleged breaches of its betting rules.

Sturridge, 29, has been given until 18:00 GMT on Tuesday, 20 November to respond to the charge, which relates to the period of January 2018.

It is alleged he breached one rule relating to betting on football, and one which covers providing information relating to football which has been "obtained by virtue of his position" and "is not publicly available".

A Liverpool spokesman said: "Daniel has given his full and unequivocal co-operation throughout this process and has assured the club he will continue to do so.

"Daniel has also stated categorically that he has never gambled on football.

"As with any issue of this nature, we will allow the process to be concluded in its entirety before making any further comment."

Sturridge, who joined Liverpool from Chelsea in 2013, spent the second half of last season at West Brom after moving on loan on 29 January.

He has won 26 caps for England, the last of which came against Lithuania in October 2017.

An FA statement said the charge against him was "specifically in relation to Rule E8(1)(a)(ii) and Rule E8(1)(b)" which are: