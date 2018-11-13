Nations League: Denmark's Christian Eriksen ready for 'final' against Wales

Christian Eriksen (left) has featured for Denmark at two World Cup finals

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen says Friday's Nations League game against Wales in Cardiff will be "like a final."

Victory for Ryan Giggs' side will guarantee them a first place finish in Group B4 and a Euro 2020 play-off game should they not qualify automatically.

A draw would give Denmark the chance to top the group when they face Republic of Ireland three days later.

"We see it (Wales) as a final," said Eriksen.

"It all depends on the first game. To have a chance to qualify we need some points from this game and not to give Wales the win in the group."

The group winners will secure promotion to Group A and the prospect of facing some of Europe's most powerful national sides.

"That's where we want to be, that's where your aim is," Eriksen added.

"The aim will be to win this first group and then try and go as far as possible and get a place secure for the Euros.

"Being in Group A would be fun against some even bigger teams which will be more difficult."

Eriksen's two goals inspired Denmark to a 2-0 victory when the countries met in Aarhus in September.

The 26-year-old Tottenham Hotspur player is back in the Denmark squad following an abdominal injury but Wales' Gareth Bale is being assessed after picking up an ankle injury while playing for Real Madrid.

"Bale is an exceptional player, he's shown that for years," Eriksen said.

"He's Wales' talisman and he's been that for years and will be for years.

"He's technically very gifted, very direct, has a wonderful kick and a lot of pace and a good finisher."