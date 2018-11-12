Friendly: Portugal Women v Wales Women (Tue)

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Wales are overachieving massively'

Captain Sophie Ingle says Wales will learn from their defeat to Portugal as they prepare for their second game against the same opponents on Tuesday.

Wales were beaten 1-0 in the first of two friendly matches on Saturday, conceding in the 90th minute.

But Chelsea's Ingle says the two games are essential in Wales' preparations for the Euro 2021, which start next year.

"That's why we've got these friendlies in place," Ingle said.

"We have to play as many games as we can against different types of opposition.

"Portugal pose a different threat to a lot of the teams we've played in the past so it's obviously good from that point of view.

"We have to give other players opportunities now to play with us and see how they do in a training environment and international games."

Wales squad: Laura O'Sullivan (Cardiff City Ladies), Claire Skinner (Cardiff City FC Women), Olivia Clarke (Nettleham Ladies), Emma Gibbon (Tottenham Hotspur), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women), Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies) Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool Women), Gemma Evans (Bristol City WFC), Natasha Harding (Reading Women), Angharad James (Everton Ladies), Kylie Nolan (Cardiff City Ladies), Nadia Lawrence (Cardiff City Ladies), Helen Ward (Watford Ladies), Kayleigh Green (Brighton & Hove Albion WFC), Charlie Estcourt (Reading Women), Hannah Miles (Cardiff City Ladies), Cori Williams (Cardiff City Ladies), Kelly Isaac (Cardiff City Ladies), Megan Wynne (Tottenham Hotspur LFC), Emma Jones (Unattached), Grace Horrell (Cardiff City Ladies), Ella Powell (Georgia State University), Elise Hughes (Everton Ladies), Chloe Williams (Wolverhampton Wanderers WFC), Ffion Morgan (Cardiff City Ladies), Tamsyn Sibanda (Arsenal Ladies)