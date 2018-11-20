Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Dundee United v Alloa Athletic
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 44Watson
- 19Bouhenna
- 24Edjenguele
- 3Booth
- 33Aird
- 12Stanton
- 20Rabitsch
- 7McMullan
- 10Clark
- 14Safranko
Substitutes
- 2Murdoch
- 4Frans
- 9Curran
- 11King
- 16Smith
- 17Robson
- 34Rakovan
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 5Graham
- 4Roscoe
- 3Dick
- 11Flannigan
- 8Robertson
- 10Trouten
- 6Hetherington
- 15Hastie
- 19Zanatta
Substitutes
- 7Cawley
- 9Spence
- 12Burt
- 14Brown
- 18Aloulou
- 23Shields
- 31Henry
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Live Text
Foul by Christoph Rabitsch (Dundee United).
Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Watson (Dundee United).
Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic).
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.