Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd0Alloa0

Dundee United v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 44Watson
  • 19Bouhenna
  • 24Edjenguele
  • 3Booth
  • 33Aird
  • 12Stanton
  • 20Rabitsch
  • 7McMullan
  • 10Clark
  • 14Safranko

Substitutes

  • 2Murdoch
  • 4Frans
  • 9Curran
  • 11King
  • 16Smith
  • 17Robson
  • 34Rakovan

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 4Roscoe
  • 3Dick
  • 11Flannigan
  • 8Robertson
  • 10Trouten
  • 6Hetherington
  • 15Hastie
  • 19Zanatta

Substitutes

  • 7Cawley
  • 9Spence
  • 12Burt
  • 14Brown
  • 18Aloulou
  • 23Shields
  • 31Henry
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Live Text

Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Christoph Rabitsch (Dundee United).

Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Watson (Dundee United).

Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic).

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Paul Watson.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr1493225121330
2Ross County137422491525
3Dundee Utd147432016425
4Inverness CT1441001913622
5Morton145541821-320
6Queen of Sth144642418618
7Dunfermline134361219-715
8Alloa14266917-812
9Partick Thistle1431101225-1310
10Falkirk142210821-138
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport