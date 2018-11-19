Scotland v Israel

James Forrest scored twice in Scotland's 4-0 win in Albania

Scotland will win Nations League promotion and guarantee a Euro 2020 play-off spot if they beat Israel at Hampden on Tuesday.

Both sides are locked on six points after three matches.

However, a draw would see Israel top the section thanks to their 2-1 win over Scotland in Haifa in October.

"All I'm looking for from every single player is to bring their highest performance level to the game," said Scotland head coach Alex McLeish.

"Does that guarantee 100% a win? Maybe not but I'm pretty optimistic about what happens after that.

"The key for us is not what we think about Israel, it's more about what we do, the mentality we show, the organisation we bring."

On the eve of Scotland's 4-0 win in Albania on Saturday, Celtic defender Kieran Tierney became the ninth player to withdraw from McLeish's original squad and the manager was relieved to report a clean bill of health for his remaining players.

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck joined the group on Sunday, with McLeish saying the uncapped 27-year-old had "slotted in no problem".

"He trained today and looked extremely comfortable," he said. "He has excellent composure on the ball."

Hamburg's David Bates made his debut in central defence against Albania, while Callum Paterson filled in at right-back, despite playing as an attacking midfielder and striker for Cardiff this season.

Paterson, who was often deployed in that role during his time at Hearts, said "it's not my favourite position" and was critical of his own display, while stressing his commitment to the Scotland cause.

But McLeish was full of praise for the versatile 24-year-old, who is likely to fill in again due to the lack of defensive alternatives in a depleted squad.

"He's being hard on himself because he had an extremely good second half, in particular," said McLeish. "He had to manage a yellow card as well.

"In an emergency we asked him to go back to one of his old positions and he was part of a successful team performance. We've got no qualms about the big man.

"He sets high standards and I don't mind that."

