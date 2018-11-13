Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Christie, Livingston, Menga, Rangers, Gerrard, Scotland, Phillips, McLeish, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Matt Phillips has urged Alex McLeish to let him rifle Scotland towards Euro 2020. (Daily Record)

Ryan Christie admits he was stunned at being headbutted by Livi bad boy Dolly Menga. (Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers star Josh Windass has revealed that manager Steven Gerrard wanted him to stay at Ibrox, and that one of the main reasons he left was the derisory offer the board accepted for his services. (Scotsman)

Ryan Christie has warned there is no place in football for incidents like the headbutt to the face he received from Livingston's Dolly Menga. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Scotland's latest TV deal will net the SFA up to £20m over the next six years. (Daily Record)

Rangers look set to escape with a warning for being late for kick-off in their Europa League game against Spartak Moscow last week after Uefa opened disciplinary proceedings against them. (Herald)

Former Scotland skipper David Weir believes the current crop of international players are 'weak-minded' if they cannot cope with Alex McLeish's formation changes. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Efe Ambrose admits Hibs haven't been good enough recently and must produce a strong response after the international break in order to climb back into the top six. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Paul Hartley insists Alex McLeish must go back to basics in order to succeed with Scotland. (Scottish Sun)

Inverness Caley Thistle manager John Robertson feels his players deserve more credit for their 24-game unbeaten run. (Press and Journal)

Hearts defender Jamie Brandon is due to resume training this week 11 months since his last first-team appearance. (Edinburgh Evening News)

OTHER GOSSIP

Stuart Hogg will join Exeter Chiefs from Glasgow Warriors after the 2019 World Cup, signing a two-year deal worth over £500,000 a season. (Scottish Daily Mail)