Harry Kewell: Notts County sack manager after 10 weeks

Harry Kewell's side were beaten 4-0 by Barnsley in the first round of FA Cup of Saturday

Harry Kewell has been sacked by Notts County 10 weeks after being appointed as the League Two club's "long-term solution" as manager.

The 40-year-old Australian left Crawley Town to take over from Kevin Nolan on 31 August on a three-year contract.

Kewell leaves Notts County in 22nd place, having won just three of his 14 games in charge in all competitions.

"We see no reason to continue with something we don't think can work," said chairman Alan Hardy.

"Results have not been good enough and performance levels are a continuing concern.

"I enjoyed seeing first hand his love for the job and it gives me absolutely no pleasure to take that away from him.

"Unfortunately, however, things quite simply were not working out for him here at Meadow Lane."

Upon appointing the former Leeds United and Liverpool winger, who took over with the club bottom of the English Football League, Hardy said: "He wants to set down roots and to build something. I am confident he will deliver for us."

Kewell won 18 of his 57 games in charge of Crawley after arriving in May 2017.

Despite guiding the Magpies out of the bottom two, they remain just three points ahead of 23rd-placed Cheltenham Town, who have a game in hand.

Notts, who are winless in seven matches, play Doncaster at home in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday and return to league action against fellow strugglers Cheltenham at Meadow Lane on Saturday.

Steve Chettle has been placed in caretaker charge.

'Confidence is low'

Charlie Slater, BBC Radio Nottingham's Notts County correspondent

This is not a surprise. The club never received the new manager bounce they often get when a new man is appointed. They haven't won in seven games, are out of the FA Cup and if they lose against Cheltenham on Saturday they will drop into the bottom two.

The supporters have not really taken to Kewell, but perhaps they would have done had results been better.

The team continue to look shaky defensively and a lack of confidence - and seemingly direction - is a concern. Often when they concede a goal they swiftly concede another.

And, while there have been moments where improvements have been apparent, unfortunately they have been few and far between and results have not been good enough.